Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.64. 164,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,140. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

