Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

