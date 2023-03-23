Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 236,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.