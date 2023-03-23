Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

