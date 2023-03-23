Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.63. 851,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

