Veery Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 3.3 %

BAC stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.