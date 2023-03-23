Veery Capital LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

