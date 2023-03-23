Veery Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

