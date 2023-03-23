Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 3.82 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,315,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.55 million, a PE ratio of -373.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

