Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares traded.

Venn Life Sciences Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

About Venn Life Sciences

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

