Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %

VTYX stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

