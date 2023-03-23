Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 356 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

