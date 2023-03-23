Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

