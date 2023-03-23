Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

