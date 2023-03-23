Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.12.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

