Veracity Capital LLC Buys 209 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

