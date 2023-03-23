Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

