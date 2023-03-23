Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

