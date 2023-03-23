Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

