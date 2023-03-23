Veritaseum Price Reaches $29.98 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $29.98 or 0.00106207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and $1,553.21 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00362494 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.27 or 0.26347353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

