VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.33

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 148775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.