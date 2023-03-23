VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.33

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 148775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.64 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
