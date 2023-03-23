VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
VOF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 431 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,808. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 388.81 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.45). The company has a market capitalization of £694.82 million, a P/E ratio of -693.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.43.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
