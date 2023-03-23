Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Frank C. Hu Purchases 2,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,334,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

