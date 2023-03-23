Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $72.96. 771,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,836. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

