Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 24,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.41% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

