Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Announces Dividend of GBX 32

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vistry Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.16) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 768.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.52).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 954 ($11.72) to GBX 987 ($12.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 879.83 ($10.80).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

