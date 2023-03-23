VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 2,425,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,998. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.