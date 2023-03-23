VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $33,000 Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OUSA stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,462 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

