VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

MGK stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 534,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.