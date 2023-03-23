Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE VNT opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

