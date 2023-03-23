Waitr (ASAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Waitr Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of ASAP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 198,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,652. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

