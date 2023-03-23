Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.10

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 64137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,092 shares of company stock worth $2,329,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

