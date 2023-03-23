Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.31 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $866,592.33 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,074,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,099,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

