Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $915,634.02 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,303,669 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

