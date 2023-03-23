WazirX Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00359967 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,389.85 or 0.26163662 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010219 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.