Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

