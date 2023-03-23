Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

