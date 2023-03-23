Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.92 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.21 and a 200-day moving average of $538.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

