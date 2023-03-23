Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes $342,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $110.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

