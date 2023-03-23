WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.71. 500,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.