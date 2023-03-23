Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.40. Weibo shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 189,908 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Stories

