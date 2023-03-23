Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.01

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $11.67. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 5,894 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

