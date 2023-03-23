Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596,412. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

