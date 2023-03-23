Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,023. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

