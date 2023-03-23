Well Done LLC Invests $544,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476,239. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.