Well Done LLC Sells 907 Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QVAL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 11,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

