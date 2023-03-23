Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.54

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 19219241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

