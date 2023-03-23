Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Lifted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 6.3 %

WAL opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.