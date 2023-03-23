Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

