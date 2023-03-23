William John Cox Acquires 2,800 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director William John Cox acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

